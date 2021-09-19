Television's top stars will gather in person for the first time in two years at Sunday's Emmys, where Netflix is tipped to finally win the small screen's biggest prize for "The Crown."

Leading streamer Netflix has utterly transformed the TV landscape since creating its first original show in 2012, but surprisingly has never won a top series prize at television's equivalent of the Oscars, best drama, best comedy, or best limited series.

"'The Crown' does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it's going to have its moment," Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP. "It's going to be the first big series win for Netflix."

"The writing is on the wall. This is Netflix's year," wrote IndieWire's TV awards editor Libby Hill.

As well as "The Crown" which in its fourth season depicts the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the streaming giant is banking on the wildly popular "The Queen's Gambit."

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a gifted but troubled chess prodigy, that show sent chessboard sales skyrocketing worldwide, and is the favourite to win top honours in the fiercely competitive limited series section, for shows ending after one season.

Add in nominations from Regency romp "Bridgerton" to nature documentary "David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet" - plus 34 Emmys won in technical categories announced ahead of Sunday's gala, and Netflix could be eyeing an all-time record haul.

"What we're seeing is Netflix finally breaking through," Deadline columnist Pete Hammond told AFP.

"They've always done well with the nominations, but never the final tally."

Disney+ arrives

If anyone can ruin Netflix's party, it will likely be Disney+, the new kid on the TV streaming block in just its second year, bringing beloved big-screen characters from "Star Wars" and Marvel films to the Emmys party.

Baby Yoda and a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker helped "The Mandalorian" jointly top the overall nominations count alongside rival drama "The Crown."

An outside bet for best drama is "Pose" -- Billy Porter's LGBTQ-focused show exploring New York's 1980s underground ballroom culture has mounted a dazzling Emmys campaign for its final season.