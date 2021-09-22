Netflix says it has acquired the whole works of acclaimed children's author Roald Dahl, creator of such classics as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda."

The streaming giant said it had bought The Roald Dahl Story Company, the family firm which owns the late British author's copyright.

Netflix in 2018 signed a deal with the company to create animated series based on 16 Dahl books.

"This acquisition builds on the partnership we started three years ago to create a slate of animated TV series," Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the RDSC and Dahl's grandson, said in a joint statement.

Under the previous deal, Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and "Zootropolis" screenwriter Phil Johnston are working on a series based on the world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and an adaptation of "Matilda the Musical" is underway.

"These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture -- the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more," Netflix said.

Timeless tales in new format