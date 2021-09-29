Boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who is planning to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections, said on Wednesday he was retiring from boxing to focus on the biggest fight in his political career

Pacquiao, a Philippine senator who has been dividing his time between politics and fighting, made the announcement in a 14-minute video posted on his official Facebook page.

'Boxing is over'

"I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over," said an emotional Pacquiao, the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions.

"I never thought this day would come as a I hang up my boxing gloves," said Pacquiao, as he thanked his fans all over the world.

Known for his fast footwork and blistering speed of punches, Pacquiao was widely regarded as one of the top offensive fighters in the sport's history.

Veteran promoter Bob Arum in 2010 said he was unmatched, and rated him better than Muhammad Ali "His left and right hand hit with equal power and that is what destroys his opponents," Arum told Reuters.