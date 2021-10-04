Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time passer in his homecoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards after completing a 28-yard throw to Tampa teammate Mike Evans with six minutes remaining in the first quarter to pass Drew Brees by one yard.

Brady entered the contest with 80,291 yards, needing 68 to pass Brees. He now has 80,359 compared to Brees' 80,358.