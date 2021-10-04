POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tom Brady is the new NFL all-time leading passer
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady now has 80,359 yards compared to Drew Brees' 80,358.
Tom Brady is the new NFL all-time leading passer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady blows a kiss to fans after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 3, 2021. / Reuters
October 4, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time passer in his homecoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards after completing a 28-yard throw to Tampa teammate Mike Evans with six minutes remaining in the first quarter to pass Drew Brees by one yard.

Brady entered the contest with 80,291 yards, needing 68 to pass Brees. He now has 80,359 compared to Brees' 80,358.

Recommended

Brady, who is in his second season with the Buccaneers after spending 20 years with New England, is making his first return to New England since leaving in 2020.

Brees was in Foxborough and on the sidelines when Brady broke his mark.

Brees played 20 seasons in the NFL, retiring in March. He won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in the 2009.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot