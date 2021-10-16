Amazon's audiobook service Audible and phone apps for reading the holy books of Islam and Christianity have disappeared from the Apple store in mainland China.

Audible said on Friday that it removed its app from the Apple store in mainland China last month “due to permit requirements."

The makers of apps for reading and listening to the Quran and Bible say their apps have also been removed from Apple's China-based store at the government's request.

Apple didn’t return requests for comment on Friday.

A spokesperson for China's embassy in the US declined to speak about specific app removals but the development of the Internet in China must "comply with Chinese laws and regulations" an emailed statement from Liu Pengyu said.

China's government has long sought to control the flow of information online, but is increasingly stepping up its enforcement of the internet sector in other ways, making it hard to determine the causes for a particular app's removal.

Widely used Quran Majeed app also removed