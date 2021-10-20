Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Germany records highest daily cases since May

Germany has reported more than 17,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since May, raising concerns about a winter surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) confirmed 17,015 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 6,771 registered on Tuesday.

The 7-day average of new cases has increased by 22 percent compared to last week.

Authorities confirmed 92 more fatali ties and 711 new cases of hospitalization.

The institute has warned that new infections and hospitalisations are likely to increase in the coming weeks if the vaccination rate does not improve in the country.

Singapore reports highest single-day deaths from Covid-19

Singapore's health ministry has recorded 18 new deaths due to Covid-19, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it reported 3,862 cases of the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs on Wednesday to contain the spread of Covid-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

More than 80 percent of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

UK reports almost 50,000 new cases, 179 deaths

Britain has reported 49,139 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 179 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 17percent compared to the week before.

41 percent of Latin America and Caribbean residents vaccinated

Forty-one percent of people across Latin America and the Caribbean have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Still, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a news conference that the coverage has not been evenly distributed across all countries in the region, and called for public health measures to be maintained and prioritised.

Gates Foundation to spend $120M on access for Covid-19 pill

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral Covid-19 pill for lower income countries, if the drug gets approved by regulators.

The private foundation said in a statement released Wednesday it hasn’t determined how it will allocate the money, but will use the funds to “support the range of activities required to develop and manufacture generic versions” of the drug, molnupiravir.

Merck has licensed its technology with generic drug manufacturers in India. Under the agreement, the company said it will provide licenses to manufacturers to supply the drug to India and more than 100 other lower and middle income countries.

It's unclear how much of the generic drug could be available for use.

The Gates Foundation says its funding is also intended to help ready regulatory, delivery and other pathways in order to make the pill more accessible, if it becomes available.

The Food and Drug Administration hasn't authorised the pill, and its outside experts are expected to meet on November 30 to scrutinize the drug. If cleared by regulators, the drug will be the first pill available to treat Covid-19.

Kuwait lifts restrictions for vaccinated people, says PM

Kuwait has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, its prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, told a news conference on Wednesday.

He did not give further details during the televised event.

Kuwait airport will resume operating at full capacity from October 24, the cabinet spokesman told the same news conference.

The Gulf country has been witnessing a gradual return to normal life as daily cases of coronavirus have steadily declined.

The latest easing includes perm itting the holding of conferences, weddings and other social events, provided that attendance is limited to those who have been vaccinated.

Wearing masks remains mandatory in public places.

Risks still too high to ease Covid rules - Swiss government

The Swiss government will not ease its remaining pandemic-related restrictions on public life for the time being, it said on Wednesday, citing unacceptably high risks of another wave of infections.

The state now requires people to show Covid-status certificates to enter bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces and events, in a move to relieve pressure on hospitals.

The government discussed the possibility of lifting the certificate requirement in certain cases, but decided against this.

"With schools reopening after th e autumn break, the cooler season ahead, stagnating case numbers, the highly contagious Delta variant and a relatively low level of immunisation, it concluded that the risks are still too high for easing restrictions at present," it said.

"To prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by another wave of infections, it intends to maintain the current certificate requirement for the time being and reassess the situation in mid-November."

Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein have recorded nearly 860,000 infections and more than 10,800 deaths from Covid-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Around 62.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Virus: Morocco suspending UK, Germany, Netherlands flights

Morocco is suspending until further notice all flights to and from the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands amid rising coronavirus infections in those countries. The new restriction will come into force just before midnight Wednesday, the North African kingdom's airports authority said.

In a tweet, national carrier Royal Air Maroc said the move was due to “the pandemic situation.” It did not provide further detail.