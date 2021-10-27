Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Covid cases start to rise again globally: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that after months of decline, global Covid-19 cases and death numbers rose slightly week-on-week, with more than 2.9 million infections and over 49,000 fatalities.

The number of weekly Covid cases rose by 4%, while deaths climbed by 5%, said WHO in its weekly update.

Moreover, Europe reported its fourth consecutive week of increase in new Covid-19 cases, with an 18% rise compared to the previous week, while other regions reported decline.

WHO said the most significant decrease in new weekly coronavirus cases was reported from the Africa region, falling by 21%, followed by the Western Pacific Region, down 17%.

Ukrainians rush to get jabs as anti-virus measures imposed

New anti-Covid measures requiring vaccinations have recently seen people flock to vaccine centres with more than 1.6 million jabs administered this week, compared to 906,000 in the previous seven days.

The country reported a record number of inoculations since it began offering jabs in February with more than 291,000 people fully vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

Despite three vaccines being available in Ukraine, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the Chinese-made CoronaVac, only 18 percent of the country is fully vaccinated.

Germany records highest daily cases since April

Germany’s daily Covid-19 cases climbed to a six-month high, as the country braces for a potential surge in infections this winter.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 23,212 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 114 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The last time the institute recorded over 23,000 cases was on April 30.

Germany’s active cases reached 174,000, marking a new high in the current fourth wave of the pandemic.

UK reports 43,941 more cases, 207 further deaths

UK reported 43,941 more cases of Covid-19 and 207 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths, 4,598 new cases

Italy reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,598 from 4,054.

Italy has registered 131,954 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after the UK and the ninth-highest in the world.

Merck signs pact to broaden generic manufacturing of Covid-19 pill

Merck & Co has signed a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral Covid-19 treatment, the US drugmaker and the organisation announced.

Merck said the royalty-free license would apply to 105 low- and middle-income countries. It allows manufacturers selected by MPP to make generic versions of molnupiravir, the antiviral pill Merck has developed with Rid geback Biotherapeutics.

"This is the first transparent, public health-driven voluntary license for a Covid-19 medical technology," Merck and MPP said in a joint statement.

Companies will be able to apply for a sub-license from MPP and the license, which also includes technology transfer, will remain royalty-free so long as the World Health Organization classifies the pandemic as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern," the statement said.

Merck earlier this year signed bilateral licensing deals with eight Indian generic drugmakers, including Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs, Sun Pharmaceuticals , and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Philippines to receive 300,000 courses of Merck's pill

The Philippines will receive 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's Covid-19 antiviral drug next month, licensed importers and distributors said.

"Molnupiravir can now be accessed by our countrymen upon being prescribed for such use by their respective physicians," Monaliza Salian, president of MedEthix, a Philippine healthcare products importer, told a news conference.

MedEthix will import 300,000 courses of Molnupiravir for Covid-19 patients in four hospitals, she added. The shipment will be the first batch of the drug to arrive in the Philippines.

Each pill is estimated to cost 100 to 150 pesos ($1.97 to $2.96), said Meneleo Hernandez, president of pharmaceutical firm JackPharma, which will distribute the drug locally.

Russia reports record deaths

Russia has reported 1,123 new Covid-19 deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to partially reimpose some lockdown measures.

The coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 36,582 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,789 in Moscow.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

Australia removes travel restrictions for vaccinated citizens next month

Australia has announced removing travel restrictions and opening its international borders for vaccinated people from November 1.

“Australian citizens and permanent residents who want to travel overseas will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated with the second dose occurring at least seven days prior to travel,” the country's Health Minister Greg Hunt said.