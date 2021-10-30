Australian cricket is in mourning after the deaths of former greats Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett within 24 hours of each other.

Cricket Australia said on Saturday that Alan Davidson, an allrounder known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, died peacefully at age 92 on Saturday morning.

Offspinner Ashley Mallett died on Friday at age 76 after a long battle with cancer.

Davidson, a destructive left-arm fast bowler and hard-hitting lower-middle order batter, was hailed as "one of cricket's finest players and most influential and beloved figures".

"Alan was a colossal figure in our game," said Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein.

"Not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and New South Wales, but for the positive influence he exerted across the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor."

Career journey of the greats

Davidson made his Test debut on the 1953 Ashes tour against England and went on to play 44 Tests, taking 186 wickets at 20.53 with best figures of 7-93, while scoring 1,328 runs.

After overcoming a series of injuries, he was at his peak in the late 1950s and early 1960s under the captaincy of close friend Richie Benaud.