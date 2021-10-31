CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Dune' leads North America box office despite drop in ticket sales
In its second weekend in theaters, “Dune,” which is also available on HBO Max, grossed an additional $15.5 million.
'Dune' leads North America box office despite drop in ticket sales
Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet. / AP
October 31, 2021

Sci-fi thriller "Dune" has seen its ticket sales drop in its second weekend out but still held its lead in the North American box office.

The movie has an estimated take of $15.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The Warner Bros. version of the classic Frank Herbert opus lost 62 percent from its debut weekend, a sizeable drop but less so than suffered by other recent big releases, as many fans opted to take in the visually spectacular Denis Villeneuve film on big Imax screens.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms but also a valuable resource called spice.

Globally, the film is nearing $300 million in ticket sales.

The Halloween weekend is typically slow for moviegoing, as people opt for costume parties and trick-or-treating, but Universal's well-timed horror flic "Halloween Kills" retained second place, taking in $8.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The follow-on to 2018's "Halloween," it again stars Jamie Lee Curtis as the avenging Laurie Strode.

Sticking in third was United Artists' James Bond installment "No Time to Die," at $7.8 million. Daniel Craig stars as suave spy 007 -- for the last time, the studio says.

Recommended

In what analysts deemed the weekend's biggest surprise, fourth place went to a Japanese anime movie with a head-scratching title: "My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission," at $6.4 million. The Funimation film is a sequel to "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."

And in fifth was Sony's superhero movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," at $5.8 million. Tom Hardy plays a journalist whose symbiotic link to an alien gives him superpowers.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Antlers" ($4.2 million)

"Last Night in Soho" ($4.2 million)

"Ron's Gone Wrong" ($3.8 million)

"The Addams Family 2" ($3.3 million)

"The French Dispatch" ($2.8 million)

READ MORE:‘Dune’ among high-profile premieres at Venice Film Festival

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions