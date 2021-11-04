An online petition to ban real guns from the set of TV and movie productions has gathered over 100,000 signatures.

The Change.org appeal was created by filmmaker and author Bandar Albuliwi, in response to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month.

US actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, 42, with a loaded gun on the set of Western film Rust.

The incident has sparked an outcry for stricter safety protocols and better work conditions for cast and crew in the film production industry.

In his petition, Albuliw said the incident should never have happened and that Hollywood should have learned from the 1993 death of Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee.

Lee was killed on the set of The Crow when he was fatally struck by a piece of cartridge that had been accidentally lodged in a prop gun’s barrel.

“Hollywood hasn’t changed in 30 years. This speaks volumes about our industry because, in this event, this only got attention because it involved an A-list actor like Alec Baldwin,” Albuliw said.

The Crow’s Australian director, Alex Proyas, echoed this sentiment in a Facebook post after Hutchin’s death, saying “real guns should have been banned” after what happened on his film’s set.

“Ban functioning guns on movie sets now! I’ll add my voice to the chorus, in the hope this time something might change,” he said.

‘Hot gun, cold gun'

According to court submissions, Rust’s assistant director, Dave Halls, handed Baldwin the gun after mistakenly indicating it was unloaded, calling it a "cold gun."

It said Baldwin had the weapon pointed at the camera when the bullet struck Hutchins and also injured director Joel Souza.

The gun had a “lead projectile” inside, and was therefore considered “a live round, a bullet,” said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza according to the NYT.

Mendoza’s office is currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, California state senator Dave Cortese and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham have both said they plan to introduce legislation to officially ban real firearms and live ammunition from all productions.

Prominent actors and filmmakers in the entertainment industry have also taken a stance against firearm usage.

Actors such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and filmmakers, such as Craig Zobel, Eric Kripke and Alexi Hawley, have taken pledges against use of real guns or firing of blanks on their sets.

ABC’s cop drama “The Rookie” also banned real firearms, and a Theatre of Arts school in Hollywood has now made prop-gun safety training a mandatory course.

Strict safety protocols

Some filmmakers called the Rust tragedy a rare occurrence, as they pointed to rigorous safety measures in place for guns on set.

Firearms safety specialist Dave Brown said if real guns are handled correctly they are “as safe as any other prop” in an opinion piece for CNN.

"After 30 years of working with firearms in the film industry, I've learned one very important lesson: When handled responsibly, firearms are as safe as any other prop on a film set," wrote Brown.

“Live ammunition, without question, is never allowed on set,” he added.

Each firearm used in a production is managed and monitored by a specialist, or armorer, known as a weapons master.

According to The Actors’ Equity Association’s safety tips, “all loading of firearms must be done by the property master, armorer or experienced persons working under their direct supervision.”

Rust's armorer was Hannah Reed-Gutierrez, 24, according to Indie Wire, and reports said the gun that killed Hutchins had been unattended for hours.