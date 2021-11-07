POLITICS
Pakistan beat Scots to book clash with Australia in T20 World Cup semis
Pakistan finished the group stage with five wins out of five while New Zealand finished second to set up an encounter with England in the semi-finals.
Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik. / AFP
November 7, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik cracked blistering half-centuries as the former World Twenty20 champions eased past Scotland by 72 runs to seal top spot in Group II and set up a semi-final meeting with Australia.

Azam opted to bat first after winning the toss on Sunday and led from the front with a 47-ball 66 that contained five boundaries and three sixes before Malik put the Scots to the sword with a 25-ball 54 dotted by six hits over the ropes.

READ MORE:Afghanistan's first cricket match greenlit since Taliban takeover

Mohammad Hafeez also joined the party with a 19-ball 31 to help them reach a commanding 189-4 in their 20 overs, with 114 coming off the final eight.

The winless Scots had little reward in their final Super 12 stage clash in Sharjah, with spinner Chris Greaves' two wickets - that of Azam and Fakhar Zaman - coming at the cost of 43 runs in his four overs.

Pakistan reduced Scotland to 41-4 with Shadab Khan removing dangerous opener George Munsey for 17 before bowling out Dylan Budge for a duck to lay the foundation for another convincing victory in a tournament where they have been flawless.

Richie Berrington brought up his half-century in the 18th over off Hasan Ali, smashing the paceman for a huge six along the way, but his gutsy 54 not out went in vain as Scotland managed only 117-6 in their 20 overs.

READ MORE: Asif Ali steers Pakistan to five-wicket win over Afghanistan

Pakistan finished the group stage with five wins out of five while New Zealand finished second to book a clash with England in the semi-finals. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
