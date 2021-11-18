A lawsuit has alleged that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun even though it wasn't called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday is the second to stem from the shooting, with many more expected.

The lawsuit from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell says, “There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person."

Like last week’s lawsuit from head of lighting Serge Svetnoy, it was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and names many defendants including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

Mitchell's lawsuit focuses mainly on Baldwin's actions. It said she was standing next to Hutchins and within 1.22 metres (4 feet) of the actor, and was stunned when he fired the gun inside the tiny church on Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21.

'Russian roulette'

According to discussions before the scene was filmed, it called for three tight shots of Baldwin: One on his eyes, one on a blood stain on his shoulder, and one on his torso as he pulled the gun from a holster, the lawsuit says.

There was no call for Baldwin to point the gun toward Hutchins and Souza, nor to fire it, the lawsuit says.