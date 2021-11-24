Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Covid-19 cases surge 23 percent in Americas

New cases have jumped 23 percent in the Americas in the last week, mostly in North America where both the United States and Canada are reporting increasing infection rates, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said, warning that the region might be facing a relapse as in Europe.

Canada's Yukon and Northwest territories saw a two- to three-fold increase in new infections over the last week, it said.

In Central America, by contrast, there has been a 37 percent reduction in new infections.

In South America, nearly every country except Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela is reporting increasing incidence. The biggest jumps were in Ecuador and Paraguay, PAHO said.

Cases surged 400 percent in Bolivia's Santa Cruz department after recent strikes and protests prevented people from accessing Covid-19 vaccination and testing sites, the health agency said.

Over 1,000 anti-vaccine protesters rally in Ukraine capital

More than 1,000 anti-vaccine demonstrators have rallied in the Ukrainian capital to denounce coronavirus restrictions, in the second such protest this month.

The protesters, many of them members of radical nationalist groups, gathered outside the parliament building and marched across downtown Kiev carrying placards reading “Down with anti-constitutional bans!” and “The pandemic of lies!"

The Ukrainian government has required teachers, doctors, government employees and other groups of workers to be fully vaccinated by December 1.

It has also begun to require proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test results for travel on planes, trains and long-distance buses.

Portugal sees jump in new cases, eyes restrictions

Portugal has reported its highest number of new daily Covid-19 infections since July amid a surge in cases across Europe, though hospitalisations are rising more slowly in the country where 86 percent of people are vaccinated.

The Portuguese government is due to announce on Thursday what new pandemic restrictions it is introducing, seven weeks after scrapping almost all of them because of the high vaccination rate and perceived lower threat from the coronavirus.

The General Directorate for Health officially reported 3,773 new cases, with 681 in hospitals, 105 in intensive care units and 17 deaths.

Italy introduces fresh restrictions on anti-vaccine holdouts

Italy has tightened the screws on people still unwilling to take an anti-Covid jab, sharply restricting access to an array of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers.

A government decree said all those still unvaccinated will not be able to access cinemas, discos, restaurants, theatres and sports events from December 15, while anyone using public transport will have to be vaccinated or have a negative test as of December 6.

These measures will run until January.

Italy also makes booster jab for health workers mandatory from December 15.

Slovakia approves 2-week nationwide lockdown

Slovakia's government has approved a two-week national lockdown amid a record surge of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the measures that take effect Friday will target all, both unvaccinated and vaccinated.

Under the lockdown, people can leave their homes only for some specific reasons. These include buying essential goods, traveling to work and school or to get vaccinated.

German govt to spend $1.12 billion on health workers

Germany's incoming government will invest 1.12 billion dollar in bonuses for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic, incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"The caregivers in hospitals and homes who are facing particular demands will be granted a bonus payment," Scholz said, presenting the new government's policy roadmap. The coalition "agreed to earmark $1.12 billion for this care bonus".

France reports 1,483 people in intensive care units

France has reported 32,591 new cases and 1,483 people in intensive care units.

The number of covid deaths rose to 91,793 people.

UK reports 149 deaths

Britain reported 43,676 further cases and 149 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 42,484 cases and 165 deaths reported a day earlier.

Putin urges Russia to get covid jabs, no mandatory vaccines