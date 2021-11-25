Thursday, November 25, 2021

South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant

South African scientists have detected a new Covid-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

The NICD said in a statement that 22 cases of variant B.1.1.529 had been recorded following genomic sequencing.

"Although the data are limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be," the statement quoted the NICD's Professor Adrian Puren as saying.

"Unfortunately we have detected a new variant which is a reason for concern in South Africa," virologist Tulio de Oliveira told a hastily-called news conference.

The variant "has a very high number of mutations" and is "causing a resurgence of infections," he said.

WHO: Just 1 in 4 African health workers jabbed

Only a quarter of health workers in Africa are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the World Health Organization said, warning that majority of the continent's frontline medical workforce were inadequately protected.

"The majority of Africa's health workers are still missing out on vaccines and remain dangerously exposed to severe Covid-19 infection," WHO's Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said after revealing just 27 percent of health workers on the continent were jabbed.

"It is important to have high vaccine coverage among health workers not only for their own protection but also for their patients and to ensure health care systems keep operating during a time of extreme need," the WHO said.

Only one country in Africa had the necessary number of health workers – 10.9 per 1,000 population – while 16 countries had fewer than one per 1,000, according to the WHO.

Turkey's domestically developed vaccine seeks emergency approval

Turkey's domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine Turkovac has applied for emergency use approval, the country's health minister said.

Speaking during the parliament's Planning and Budget Commission meeting, Fahrettin Koca said the vaccine has been submitted to the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency.

The inactive vaccine, co-developed by the Turkish Health Ministry, Health Institutes of Turkey, and Erciyes University, completed Phase 1 and 2 trials in Turkey, and Phase 3 studies are also nearing completion.

Slovakia enters partial lockdown

The streets of the Slovak capital Bratislava were deserted as a new partial lockdown came into effect in the country where new cases are soaring.

Slovakia, which is battling one of the world's highest Covid-19 infection rates, announced new measures on Wednesday, which include closing non-essential shops.

People have been asked to stay home for much of the day and are allowed outside only between the hours of 1:00 am to 5:00 am for the next two weeks.

During the day they can only leave the house for essential reasons, including to work or visit essential shops. Schools will also remain open.

France to open Covid booster jabs to all adults

French Health Minister Olivier Veran has said that Covid-19 booster shots would be made available to all adults from this weekend to counter a new wave of infections.

He added that from January 15, people aged over 18 would need to show proof of a top-up vaccine dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other public venues.

EU drug regulator approves first shot for 5-11 year olds

The European Union drug regulator has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections.

The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given in two doses of 10 micrograms three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, the European Medicines Agency recommended.

Adult doses contain 30 micrograms.

EU recommends 9-month limit on Covid-19 vaccine validity for travel

The European Union will propose a nine-month time limit on Covid-19 vaccine validity for travel into the bloc and will also suggest prioritising vaccinated travellers.

The EU will also recommend countries reopen from January 10 to all those who have used vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, a Bloomberg report said, citing documents.

Dutch hospitals postpone chemotherapy due to Covid surge

Some Dutch hospitals have halted chemotherapy treatments and organ transplants to free up intensive care beds for a surging number of Covid-19 patients.

The Dutch Hospital Association for Critical Care said it had asked Health Minister Hugo de Jonge to escalate the national Covid-19 plan to a stage under which regular care requiring an overnight stay would be cancelled.