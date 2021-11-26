After a week of speculation, Cricket Australia has confirmed Pat Cummins as the first fast bowler to captain Australia's test cricket team on a fulltime basis.

And former captain Steve Smith returns from leadership wilderness to become the team's vice captain.

Cricket Australia made both announcements on Friday. Cummins, who had been vice captain, replaces Tim Paine, who resigned last week over a sex-texting scandal four years ago.

The last fast bowler to lead Australia at test level was Ray Lindwall for a single match in 1956, and only as a stand-in. Cummins is Australia's 47th test captain.

Smith was fired from the captaincy after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. As well as losing the captaincy, he was banned from any leadership roles for two years.

“I am honored to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer,” Cummins said in a statement.

'Outstanding player'

“I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years."