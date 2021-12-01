International migration has risen last year despite the dramatic impact of the Covid pandemic on migration patterns, including restrictions blocking many from crossing borders.

The number of international migrants grew to 281 million in 2020, or 3.6 percent of the global population, the United Nations' International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said in a fresh report on Wednesday.

That marks an increase from the 272 million international migrants counted in 2019, when they made up 3.5 percent of all people in the world.

It is nearly 200 million more than in 1970, when a mere 84 million international migrants were tallied, accounting for 2.3 percent of the global population.

But the IOM stressed that there would have been another two million international migrants last year had it not been for the pandemic, which made it far more complicated to move across borders.

"A great disrupter"

Covid-19 acted as "a great disrupter" to migration and mobility around the world according to the report.