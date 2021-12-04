In a showdown between the world’s best player and doubles pair, Croatia’s top-ranked twosome beat a Serbia led by Novak Djokovic to send their country into the Davis Cup final.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic brushed aside Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 in doubles on Friday to win the semifinal for Croatia 2-1.

Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup come Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between Russia and Germany.

Djokovic had already done what he could to force the doubles match after Borna Gojo put Croatia in front by upsetting Dusa n Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles.

Djokovic pulled Serbia level at 1-1 by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 before he stepped back on the Madrid Arena's indoor hard court for the decider.

But Mektic's and Pavic’s well-honed teamwork proved too much for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

