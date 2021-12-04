Ajaz Patel became just the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets in a test innings after taking 10-119 for New Zealand against India in Mumbai, the city where he was born.

The 33-year-old Patel took four wickets on day one and added another six on day two – two in his first over of the day and another four after lunch, as India was dismissed for 325 in the series-deciding test at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand was in a precarious position at tea, having collapsed to 38–6 in reply to India’s 325.

“To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don’t think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that,” Patel said while adding that doing such a thing in his career is pretty special.

"It’s just about finding good rhythm and just being repetitive, asking good questions of the batters,” he added.

Patel is playing in his 11th test. In his previous 10, he had taken just 29 wickets across 18 innings, but now has 39 in 19.

