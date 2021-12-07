A 3,500-year-old tablet featuring the Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh has been returned to Iraq three decades after it was stolen and illegally imported to the US.

The Iraqi foreign minister delivered three artefacts recovered from the US and the UK to the culture minister in a press conference on Tuesday: the tablet of Gilgamesh, a Sumerian ram's head and a Sumerian tablet.

"This day represent a victory in the face of the desperate attempts of those who try to steal our great history and our ancient civilisation," Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

The clay tablet features characters in cuneiform and is believed to have been stolen from an Iraqi museum in 1991 while the country was caught up in the first Gulf War.

The tablet of Gilgamesh "is of great importance, it is one of the oldest literary texts of Iraq's history," Minister of Culture and Antiquities Hassan Nazim said.

The tablet's odyssey

Believed to have been looted from Iraq around 1991, the ancient tablet reappeared in Britain in 2001.

An American art dealer bought it from a London-based Jordanian family in 2003, before sending the piece to the United States without declaring its true nature to customs.

It was then sold to antique dealers in 2007 for $50,000 under a false certificate of origin.