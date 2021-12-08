Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Pfizer: Covid booster offers protection against Omicron

Pfizer says that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine could offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people's levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people harbored levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses.

Pfizer's findings, announced in a press release, are preliminary and haven't yet undergone scientific review.

But they're the first from a vaccine maker examining whether the booster doses that health authorities are urging people to get may indeed make an important difference.

UK urges Covid test firms to stop exploiting travellers

Britain has urged private Covid test firms to stop exploiting travellers, after a former competitions chief said the market was a "rip-off jungle".

"We've been clear it is unacceptable for any private testing company to take advantage of holidaymakers," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

"The government has taken action to drive down the cost of tests for international travel."

The call came one day after Britain rolled out new travel curbs to try and prevent transmission of the Omicron variant.

Airlines say nations overreacted to Omicron variant

Global airlines have blasted governments for worsening the Omicron scare through snap border measures and "rip-off" virus testing regimes, and urged politicians to let travellers make their own decisions based on scientific data.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, predicted "knee-jerk" border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus variant would ease soon, but it was too early to say whether holiday travel would be disrupted.

"We can't shut down everything when a new variant appears," Walsh told a news briefing, adding hasty travel bans had penalised countries like South Africa for reporting findings.

Eight Tottenham players test positive for coronavirus: Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and he expected more confirmed cases.

"Eight players and five members of staff," Conte said at a press conference, which was held virtually rather than in person at the club's Hotspur Way training centre.

"Every day we are having people with Covid, people who were not positive yesterday. This is not a good situation."

Spurs are due to play a crucial Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday and UEFA has said the match is due to take place as scheduled.

It remains unclear whether the club will ask for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.

France says fifth wave has not peaked yet

The fifth wave of Covid-19 hitting France has not yet reached its peak, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, and the cabinet's top adviser on the coronavirus indicated a fourth vaccine shot to fight the disease was possible.

"The peak is clearly not behind us, the pandemic continues to gain ground," Attal said during a press briefing following the weekly cabinet meeting, though adding the pace of increase in daily new cases seemed to be slowing somewhat.

WHO: Omicron in 57 countries

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organization said.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological report, said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

"Even if the severity is equal or potentially even lower than for Delta variant, it is expected that hospitalisations will increase if more people become infected and that there will be a time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths," it said.

EU to produce 3.6B shots in 2022

Vaccine plants in the European Union are expected to produce 3.6 billion Covid-19 shots next year, out of a global output of more than 20 billion.

EU countries are administering boosters after having completed the primary vaccination of nearly 70 percent of the EU population, whereas in Africa only 7 percent have been immunised against the coronavirus, according to EU data.

"We are going to produce in Europe much more than what is needed," the EU official told a press briefing, adding that administering boosters in the bloc was not in conflict with the goal of vaccinating the world, because the EU produces more than it needs for itself.