Bosnia migrants present fashion brand
Migrant-made fashion brand project promotes the integration of people who were forced to flee their homes to escape war, violence, or poverty.
Bosnia is home to about 4,000 people who remain stuck in the Balkan country while looking for ways to move toward Western Europe. / AP
December 18, 2021

Some migrants in Bosnia have been able to escape the hardship of their everyday lives for the glamour of fashion world.

A fashion show featuring migrant models was held on Thursday evening in Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, presenting a brand created by migrants from reception centres in the Balkan country and a Bosnian designer.

“I wanted them to feel like normal human beings,” the designer Aleksandra Lovric said. “They are all on a tough road, carrying heavy emotions, and something good is always born out of such emotions.”

Dubbed “No Nation Fashion,” the migrant-made fashion brand project started last June, through a sewing project for migrants at some of the reception centres, who were initially making reusable face masks in the pandemic.

Backed by international organisations in Bosnia and with the help of the Bosnian designer, migrants started creating clothes and accessories “made by people on the move."

At the fashion show, migrant models came out on the catwalk in designs meant to symbolise various stages of their journeys — the "nomadic" road away from home and the transit to new lives in new countries. 

The panel in the background read “We are strong,” and “We smile.”

Organisers said they plan to expand the project to more reception centres and establish cooperation with technical schools and universities in Bosnia.

