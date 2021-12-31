New Year celebrations around the world have been called off or curtailed as the coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year.

The latest variant, Omicron, while tentatively considered to cause milder illness, has pushed infection levels to record levels in recent days in the United States, Britain, France and other European countries, forcing governments to reimpose restrictions.

From Greece to Mexico, from Barcelona to Bali and across swathes of Europe, authorities have cancelled or curtailed public gatherings, either closing or imposing curfews on nightclubs.

South Africa has been the first country bucking the trend. It lifted a midnight to 4 am curfew to allow celebrations to go ahead, after health officials said the peak of the current wave had passed.

