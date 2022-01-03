David Bowie's estate has sold the publishing rights to his "entire body of work" to Warner Chappell Music, the latest massive deal of the recent song rights purchasing boom.

Warner Chappell did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement on Monday, but trade publication Variety said the price tag was upwards of $250 million.

"All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history," said Guy Moot, head of WCM, in a statement.

"These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever," he added.

The deal between Bowie's estate and Warner Music includes songs from the 26 studio albums released during his lifetime such as "Space Oddity," "Changes," "Life on Mars?" and "Heroes", as well as the posthumous studio album release "Toy".

This means Warner now houses Bowie's work as a songwriter as well as a recording artist from 1968 through 2016.

