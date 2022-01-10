Novak Djokovic's battle to remain in Australia and bid for a record breaking tennis title has gone to court, with the star player's lawyers and the federal government facing off over his controversial Covid-19 vaccination exemption.

The hearing in the Federal Circuit and Family Court began around 10:30 am (2330 GMT) on Sunday after Judge Anthony Kelly on the weekend refused a request by the government to delay the hearing until Wednesday.

However, technical issues that delayed the start of the virtual hearing also affected a planned live-stream of the session for the public. Court officials said they were working to rectify the problem.

Djokovic, who has been held in an immigration detention hotel since his visa was revoked on his arrival at Melbourne's airport on Wednesday, argues that a recent Covid-19 infection qualified him for the medical exemption from the country's requirement for all visitors to be double vaccinated.

The Australian government, however, said non-citizens had no right of guaranteed entry to Australia and stressed that even if the Serbian won the court action, it reserved the right to detain him again and remove him from the country.

Djokovic stranded in hotel for asylum seekers

Djokovic, the world number one, is hoping to win a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 17.

But instead of training, the Serbian player has been confined in a hotel used for asylum seekers and is challenging the decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport.

A handful of supporters, one carrying the Serbian flag, gathered outside the hotel on Monday morning, alongside several more activists protesting the detainment of refugees who have been held there for months.

Crowds of Djokovic's supporters had gathered outside the hotel over the weekend, dancing to traditional music and cheering.

Necessary permission granted

Djokovic, a vocal opponent of Covid-19 vaccine mandates, said in a filing to the court on Saturday that he been granted an exemption from vaccination due to having had the virus in December. Paperwork filed to the court showed he was unvaccinated.