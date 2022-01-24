Cameroon's progress at the African Cup of Nations was overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that killed at least six people and wounded 40 others during the host nation's victory over Comoros.

Monday's crash happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital of Yaounde as Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more casualties.

Images shared on social media, which could not be immediately authenticated, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate.

"There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident," said Abel Mbengue, spokesperson for the Africa Cup of Nations organising committee.

Restrictions on size of crowd