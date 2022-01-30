Sunday, January 30, 2022

Qatar approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children

Qatari Ministry of Public Health has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

In November, Gulf states Bahrain and Saudi Arabia approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use for children in the same age category.

Turkiye reports over 88,100 new cases

The Turkish Health Ministry has reported 88,145 new Covid-19 cases, 189 deaths, and 81,530 recoveries over the past day.

Also, some 428,214 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the virus’ spread, the country has also administered more than 141.77 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021, said new ministry figures.

Israeli justice minister tests positive

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the eighth minister to contract the virus this month.

Sa’ar tweeted “A 'Positive' start for a week where all of us will be at home”, with a photo confirming his infection.

The ministers of communications, defence, foreign affairs, finance, culture, housing and public security have also contracted the virus.

Italy sees 104,065 fresh infections

Italy has reported 104,065 Covid-19 related cases, against 137,147 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the number of deaths fell to 235 from 377.

Italy has registered 146,149 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,617, down from 19,636 a day earlier.

Britain reports 85 more fatalities

Britain has reported a further 62,399 cases of Covid-19 and 85 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Those figures do not include cases and deaths from Northern Ireland, which did not provide its numbers in time for inclusion in the daily update, the government said.

That compared with 72,727 cases and 296 deaths reported on Saturday.

Beijing reports highest cases since June 2020 as Olympics loom

Beijing has recorded its 20 new Covid-19 cases, its highest for a year and a half, as the Chinese capital gears up to host the Winter Olympics in five days.

City authorities have locked down some housing compounds, while officials in Fengtai district, where most infections were detected, have begun testing around 2 million people for the virus.

Meanwhile, 34 new infections were detected among Olympics-related personnel, the Games' organising committee said, including Poland's short track medal hopeful Natalia Maliszewska.

Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday.

Among the total infections, 23 were among new airport arrivals, while 11 were people already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public in an effort to curb the spread of infections.

The loop allows Games participants to move freely between their accommodations and Olympic venues on official transport, but they are not allowed to move freely in the city.

Russia reports record daily Covid cases