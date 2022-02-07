Monday, February 7, 2022

Health services worldwide 'severely impacted' by Covid: WHO

Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92 percent of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey has shown.

The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were "severely impacted" with "little or no improvement" from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement.

"The results of this survey highlight the importance of urgent action to address major health system challenges, recover services and mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," the WHO said.

Emergency care, which includes ambulance and ER services, actually worsened with 36 percent of countries reporting disruptions versus 29 percent in early 2021 and 21 percent in the first survey in 2020.

Elective operations such as hip and knee replacements were disrupted in 59 percent of the countries and gaps to rehabilitative and palliative care were reported in about half of them.

The survey's timing coincided with surging Covid-19 cases in many countries in late 2021 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, piling additional strain on hospitals.

Sweden to lift travel curbs on Nordic countries, the EU

The Swedish government has decided to lift entry restrictions for foreign nationals travelling to Sweden from Nordic countries and the rest of the European Union and European Economic Area from Wednesday.

The travel bans, which were introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, will be lifted on the same day that Sweden is due to lift pandemic restrictions that had been extended last month.

Italy reports over 40,000 cases, 326 deaths

Italy reported 41,247 Covid-19 related cases, against 77,029 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 326 from 229.

Italy has registered 149,097 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 11.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,675, up from 18,498 a day earlier.

There were 70 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 105 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,423 from a previous 1,431.

UK records 57,623 new cases, 45 deaths

Britain has reported 57,623 new Covid-19 cases and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported the previous day.

Germany eyes easing Covid rules

The German government is working on plans to relax coronavirus restrictions after the peak in new cases has passed, likely by the end of February.

Unlike some of its European neighbours, Germany still has many pandemic restrictions in place that exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, public venues and some stores.

“Perspectives for opening are being developed,” government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said, adding that the measures would be discussed at a meeting of federal and state officials on February 16.

The measures would only take effect when authorities can be sure that Germany's health system won't be overwhelmed. “According to experts, that could be by mid-to-end February,” she said.

Germany has seen a sharp spike in newly confirmed cases in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant. About 74.4 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 54.3 percent have had a booster shot.

Pharmacists in the country are scheduled to begin offering vaccinations on Tuesday, after parliament changed the rules so that they, dentists and vets could also administer the shoots.

Indonesia to tighten curbs as infections climb

Indonesia will tighten social restrictions in Jakarta and Bali, as well as in two other cities on Java island, in a bid to contain a spike in coronavirus infections.

Separately, the transport ministry clarified that overseas tourists would still be able to enter the country through the capital Jakarta, after the ministry indicated otherwise in a statement issued on Sunday.

It earlier said foreign tourists and Indonesians returning from holidays abroad would be temporarily banned from flying into Jakarta, as a further precaution against Covid-19.

Papua New Guinea PM tests positive in Beijing

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape tested positive for Covid-19 when he arrived in Beijing last week to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games and had to cut short his stay.

Marape was immediately given medical treatment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Marape missed Friday’s opening ceremony and returned home Sunday night, canceling a planned trip to France.

Japan to consider early approval for Shionogi Covid pill