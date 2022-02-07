More than 300 ancient cuneiform writing tablets have been returned to Iraq from a private Lebanese museum, as part of Baghdad's widespread efforts to restore antiquities looted during years of war.

The 331 tablets bearing ancient cuneiform script were transported from the Nabu Museum in northern Lebanon to Baghdad, and received by an official Iraqi delegation at the National Museum of Beirut on Sunday.

"Today, Iraq has restored 331 cuneiform tablets," the director of the Iraqi council of antiquities and heritage, Laith Majid Hussein, told reporters.

The tablets date back to different eras, he added, ranging from the Akkadian empire starting in 2400 BC, to the third Sumerian dynasty of Ur and through to the ancient Babylonian empire, ending in 1594 BC.

Hussein thanked Lebanon for their cooperation, as well as the director of the Nabu Museum for having "facilitated the restoration".

First examples of cuneiform script

The kingdom of Ur, where some of the tablets are from, was founded more than 4,500 years ago, was one of the first centres of civilisation.