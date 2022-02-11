India have crushed West Indies with a 96-run victory in the third one-day international to sweep the series 3-0 and gave Rohit Sharma, their new white-ball captain, an impressive start.

Shreyas Iyer scored 80 runs off 111 balls and Rishabh Pant hit a quicker 56 off 54 to propel India to 265 all out after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 169 in 37.1 overs at Ahmedabad.

India made a poor start by losing both Sharma (13) and Virat Kohli (0) in the fourth over. Alzarri Joseph (2-54) dismissed both batters in the space of three deliveries. Sharma was clean bowled while Kohli was caught behind for a two-ball duck.

It marked a disappointing series for the former captain and batting great. Kohli hasn’t scored an international hundred since November 2019. He had scores of 8, 18 and 0 in three innings in this series.

Odean Smith (1-36) dismissed Shikhar Dhawan to reduce India to 42-3 in 9.3 overs.

But Iyer and Pant then came together for the fourth wicket and added 110 runs. They started slowly and rebuilt the innings with purpose.

Iyer hit nine fours, while Pant hit six fours as well as a six.

Pant reached his fifth ODI half-century off 47 balls, while Iyer scored his ninth half-century off 74 deliveries.

“I am flexible to bat at any number. But given the current situation, four is a good number," Iyer said. "Today I had to play off the new ball ... There’s a rhythm you have to set to your innings.”

With the middle order clicking for a change, India looked set for a near-300 score. But Pant and Suryakumar Yadav (6) were dismissed in quick succession as India slid to 164-5 in 32.3 overs.

Hayden Walsh took 2-59 as he dismissed both Pant and Iyer.

Washington Sundar (33) and Deepak Chahar (38) added a quick-fire 53 runs off 51 balls for the seventh wicket. Jason Holder (4-34) mopped up the lower order.