A Turkish man, who has been testing positive for 14 straight months, has Türkiye's longest recorded continuous Covid-19 infection, doctors say.

Muzaffer Kayasan, 56, thought he was destined to die when he first caught Covid-19, since he was already suffering from leukemia.

Fourteen months and 78 straight positive tests later, he is still alive - and still battling to shake off the infection.

Doctors said Kayasan's situation is possibly due to a weakened immune system from the cancer.

Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, with nine months in hospital and five months mostly alone in his flat, his spirits have been high.

His prolonged Covid infection has separated him from much of the outside world, including his granddaughter, Azra, who stays in the garden while visiting, talking through the glass back door.

A "positive" person

Coronavirus patients with immunosuppression are at risk of prolonged infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to a study published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine.