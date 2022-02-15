Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Indonesia reports record number of Covid cases

Indonesia has reported a record number of new coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the Southeast Asian archipelago.

The number of daily infections topped 57,000, according to the government's Covid-19 task force, surpassing the previous peak of 56,757 cases recorded in July last year during the country's Delta wave.

"The national figure for positive cases in this third wave increased sharply and faster compared to the second wave," task force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito told a press briefing.

But the death rate is far lower than during the Delta surge when Indonesia reported around 2,000 fatalities a day.

Indonesia reported 134 new deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours, while the hospital bed occupancy rate is around 33 percent, compared to more than 77 percent during the Delta explosion.

UK health agency: Long Covid less common in the vaccinated

Long Covid is less likely to affect vaccinated people than unvaccinated people, a new review of 15 studies by the UK Health Security Agency has concluded.

People who received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech , AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the single-shot J&J vaccine, were around half as likely to develop symptoms of long Covid, UKHSA said.

"These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the Covid-19 vaccination," said Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA.

Meanwhile, Britain reported 46,186 new cases of Covid-19, and 234 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, in the last 24 hours.

NYC fires over 1,400 municipal workers for refusing Covid vaccine

New York City has fired 1,430 municipal workers who refused to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, the mayor’s office announced.

“Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and city workers stepped up and met the goal placed before them,” Eric Adams said in a statement.

New York City required municipal employees to receive at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by October 29, 2021.

Some 9,000 people who refused to receive the vaccine were on unpaid leave since November.

Zimbabwe to dock salaries of unvaccinated govt workers

Zimbabwe’s government is set to stop paying salaries of staff who are unvaccinated against Covid-19, and has ordered vaccinated staff to report for work at their offices “with immediate effect.”

Staff without proof of vaccination will be barred from their workplaces, face “disciplinary proceedings” and forfeit their pay, the state-run Herald newspaper reported, citing a Public Service Commission notice.

Those who cannot be vaccinated on medical grounds should provide an exemption certificate from a medical practitioner, according to the notice.

Scholz declines Kremlin test

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused a Kremlin Covid test on a visit to Moscow just like French leader Emmanuel Macron, opting instead for a swab from one of Berlin’s own doctors.

Türkiye logs highest daily Covid death toll in over 9 months

The Covid-19 related death toll in Türkiye has surged to 309 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, with new cases at 94,730.

The death toll reported was the highest since 356 on May 5. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged elderly citizens and those with chronic illnesses to exercise more caution after the data.

"The fact that infections due to Omicron are generally experienced lighter doesn't mean everything else is going fine. Let's first not forget that death figures are high," Koca said on Twitter.

Djokovic: ‘I’m not anti-vax’

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has said he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a jab.

The Serb was deported from Australia on the eve of last month’s Australian Open.

Italy reports new coronavirus cases, deaths

Italy has reported 70,852 Covid-19 related cases, against 28,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 388 from 281.

Belgium permits four-day week to boost work flexibility post Covid

Belgian employees will be able to work a four-day week after the government agreed to a new labour accord aimed at bringing flexibility to an otherwise rigid labour market.

Speaking after his seven-party coalition federal government reached a deal overnight, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the pandemic had forced people to work more flexibly and combine their private and working lives.

"This has led to new ways of working," he told a press conference.

Employees who request it will be able to work up to 10 hours per day if trade unions agree, instead of the maximum 8 now, in order to work one day less per week for the same pay.

Belgians will also be able to choose to work more during one week and less the following one, allowing people to better manage their work-private life, in case of co-parenting for example.

WHO: Omicron threat remains high in east Europe

A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organization said, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures.

Over the past two weeks, cases of Covid-19 have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement.