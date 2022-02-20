Sunday, February 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth catches 'mild' Covid

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace has said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch will carry on working.

The palace said the queen would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, the British government confirmed that people with Covid-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate starting next week, as part of a plan for “living with Covid” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

The United Kingdom has recorded 25,696 new cases and 74 new deaths.

Israel to allow in all tourists regardless of vaccination status

Israel will allow unvaccinated tourists entry for the first time since the pandemic began as infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus decline, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced.

"We are seeing a consistent decline in morbidity data," Bennett said.

Under new rules taking effect on March 1, tourists will need to take a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel and a second one upon landing.

Israeli citizens will only be required to take the test upon arrival.

Italy reports 42,081 cases, 141 deaths

Italy reported 42,081 new Covid-19 related cases, down from 50,534 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the number of deaths reported fell to 141 from 252.

Some 372,776 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous day's figure of 492,045, the health ministry said.

China helps virus-ravaged Hong Kong build isolation units

Construction crews from mainland China were helping Hong Kong build two temporary isolation facilities to house thousands of coronavirus patients as a senior official declared the city "in full combat mode".

The units will be located at Penny's Bay, which already hosts a quarantine camp, and in Kai Tak where the city's old airport once stood.

Australia to welcome tourists for first time under Covid

Australia will welcome international tourists on Monday after nearly two years of sealing its borders, relying on high Covid-19 vaccination rates to live with the pandemic as infections decline.

"The wait is over," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a Sunday briefing at the Melbourne International Airport.