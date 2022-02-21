Monday, February 21, 2022

Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid-19 tests for all residents

Hong Kong will test its entire population for Covid-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

Hong Kong reported 6,211 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, and another 9,369 cases who came up positive in preliminary tests.

S Korea says Omicron variant 75% less likely to kill than Delta

People infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant are nearly 75% less likely to develop serious illness or die than those who contract the Delta variant the real world data was released by South Korea's health authorities has shown.

A study by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) of some 67,200 infections confirmed since December showed the Omicron variant's severity and death rates averaged 0.38% and 0.18%, respectively, compared with 1.4% and 0.7% for the Delta cases.

Dubai airport CEO sees more countries dropping Covid travel testing rules soon

The head of Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, has said he expects more countries to soon start ending rules for vaccinated passengers to be tested for Covid-19.

The United Kingdom does not require vaccinated passengers to take a Covid test, while Gulf state Bahrain this month said those arriving would no longer needed to be tested.

"I do expect across the world, the testing regime for travel will start to disappear pretty quick ly and we're hopeful that there will be an announcement over the next few weeks from many different places," Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said.

India reports total 42.85 million new cases

India's Health Ministry has said total Covid-19 cases reach 42.85 million.

The country's daily cases has risen by 13,405 cases, the ministry said.

Ugandans would face fines, jail for refusing Covid jab

Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law which lawmakers are scrutinising, parliament has said.

Although the East African country started administering Covid-19 jabs nearly a year ago, only about 16 million jabs have been administered in a population of 45 million, with officials blaming widespread reluctance for the low coverage.

UK scraps remaining Covid restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has scrapped the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with Covid-19 to self-isolate.

“We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as the first line of defence,” Johnson said.

Despite warnings from scientists that ending restrictions could weaken the country’s ability to monitor and track coronavirus, Johnson confirmed that mandatory self-isolation for people with Covid-19 will end starting Thursday.

The routine tracing of infected people’s contacts is also set to stop, and starting April 1, lab-confirmed PCR tests for the virus will be available free only to older people and the immune-compromised.

The government will also stop offering the public free rapid virus tests, though they will be available privately for a price, as is already the case in many countries.

Britain reported 38,409 new Covid-19 cases and 15 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test in the last 24 hours, official data showed.

Türkiye reports over 85,000 new cases

Türkiye has reported 85,026 new coronavirus cases, and according to a chart shared by the Health Ministry, 268 people lost their lives and 94,402 others recovered from the disease over the past day.

Biological E. Covid shot gets India emergency approval for 12-18 age group

Indian vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd has said its Covid-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.

The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India has so far only started vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 76 million children between 15 and 17 have been inoculated mainly using Covaxin.

Italy reports over 20,000 cases, 201 deaths

Italy has reported 24,408 Covid-19 related cases, against 42,081 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 201 from 141.

Some 231,766 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,776, the ministry said.

Bulgaria to ease restrictions as cases drop