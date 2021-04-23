Rafael Nadal has needed to go the distance for the second successive day in Barcelona before beating Japan's Kei Nishikori to make the last-eight and stay on course for a 12th title at the tournament.

The world number three triumphed 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 over 2014 and 2015 champion Nishikori and next faces Britain's Cameron Norrie, a fellow left-hander, for a place in the semi-finals.

Nadal, who suffered a surprise quarter-final exit at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, had also required three sets to beat Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka, ranked at 111, in his Barcelona opener on Wednesday.

Former world number four Nishikori, now down at 39 in the rankings, was left to regret converting just two of 13 break points carved out against the man who also beat him in the 2016 Barcelona final.

READ MORE:Medvedev beats Nadal to set up title match against Thiem at ATP Finals

'Positive energy was higher'

"I think I played much better than yesterday; that's a very important thing for me," Nadal said on court after his 12th win in 14 meetings with Nishikori.

"The level of positive energy was higher, so I'm very satisfied."

World number 58 Norrie progressed when Belgian eighth seed David Goffin retired with a right leg injury in the second set.