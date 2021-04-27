POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Arsenal owner says club is 'not for sale' despite protests by fans
Although Spotify founder Daniel Ek said he was considering a takeover bid, Kroenke group announced that it's not selling any stake in the club as fans protests against the management over its involvement in the breakaway European Super League.
Arsenal owner says club is 'not for sale' despite protests by fans
Supporters protest against Arsenal's US owner Stan Kroenke, outside English Premier League club Arsenal's Emirates stadium in London on April 23, 2021, ahead of their game against Everton. / AFP
April 27, 2021

Stan Kroenke will not entertain any offers for Arsenal, his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) group said, amid growing supporter unrest at the American billionaire's ownership of the club.

Thousands of Gunners fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday's 1-0 defeat to Everton after they were one of 12 clubs to initially sign up to proposals for a breakaway European Super League (ESL).

Arsenal, along with five other English clubs, withdrew from the plans within 48 hours due to the backlash from supporters, players, governing bodies and the British government.

On Friday, Spotify founder Daniel Ek said he was considering a takeover bid and reports this week suggested former Arsenal players Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp would be part of an advisory group for the Swedish billionaire.

"In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club," KSE said in a statement.

"We remain 100 percent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club.

READ MORE: Top European football clubs announce breakaway Super League

Recommended

'On course for worst league finish'

"We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.

"Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this."

On the field, Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League and are on course for their worst league finish since 1995.

However, they could play themselves back into the lucrative Champions League for the first time in five years should they win the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's men travel to Villarreal, who are managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, for the first leg of their semifinal tie on Thursday.

READ MORE:UEFA threatens to ban Super League clubs, players from its games

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move