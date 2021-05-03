Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated.

Amazon and the league announced on Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032.

It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league's new media rights deals kick in.

This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.

“This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said in a statement.

Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games on Thursday night along with one preseason game.

Games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.

80 percent increase