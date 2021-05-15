Saturday, May 15:

India admits bodies of Covid victims dumped in some rivers

Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said, in the first official acknowledgment of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in remote areas.

Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, in north India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states, which is considered holy in Hinduism, have shocked the country, reeling under the world's worst surge in Covid-19 cases.

Although media reports have linked the increase in the number of bodies found floating in the river and its tributaries in recent days to the pandemic, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths.

Italy reports 6,659 new cases and 136 deaths

Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths against 182 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567.

Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.15 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,493, against 13,050 a day earlier.

Some 294,686 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 298,186, the health ministry said.

Malaysia reports new daily record of 44 deaths

Malaysia reported 44 new Covid-19 deaths, the highest daily fatality rate so far, while new infections remained above 4,000 for the fourth straight day.

The health ministry said in a tweet that 4,140 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, pushing the total past 466,000 with 1,866 deaths - the third highest infection rate in the region behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

Vietnam's daily cases rise by record 165, one new death

Vietnam reported 165 new coronavirus cases and one new death, its health ministry said, as it sees a steady rise in infections since the virus re-emerged late last month.

Half of the new cases were detected at Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam's latest outbreak has spread to 26 of 63 provinces, authorities said. The country has recorded a total of 3,985 coronavirus cases, with 36 deaths, due largely to its strong containment record.

Portugal to admit tourists from most European countries

Portugal will on Monday resume admitting tourists from most European countries, the interior ministry said, following months of restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Travellers from European Union countries with rates below 500 cases per 100,000 residents can make "all types of visits to Portugal, including even non-essential visits," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It said restrictions, limited to essential trips, would be maintained for five EU countries – Cyprus, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden – plus Brazil, India, and South Africa.

Dutch government eases travel to vacation spots

As infections decline in parts of the world and the summer holiday season tentatively begins, the Dutch government has eased travel restrictions for a group of popular vacation destinations.

Among the countries with a lower risk of infections that can be visited starting Saturday are Portugal, Malta, Ireland, Thailand, Rwanda, the former Dutch colonies of Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten and a large group of Greek islands.

Thailand to ease some dining restrictions in capital, offer vaccine to restaurant staff

Thailand plans to allow restaurants to resume dine-in services in capital Bangkok, a senior official said on Saturday, but opening hours and the number of diners will be limited as the country grapples a third wave of infections.

Restaurants in dark red zones like Bangkok will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services but at a limited capacity of 25 percent and will have to close at 1400 GMT, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a virus taskforce spokesman.

Restaurants in dark red zones, which have the highest risk of infection and the strictest restrictions, could previously only open for delivery.

China cancels Mount Everest spring climbing season

China has decided to cancel the 2021 spring climbing season from the Tibetan side of Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, because of virus concerns, the official Xinhua news agency said.

It cited a notice on Friday from the General Administration of Sport, following a severe pandemic situation.

Russia reports 8,790 new virus cases, 364 deaths

Russia reported 8,790 new virus cases the day after the number of daily infections climbed to 9,462, the highest number of new cases since the end of March.

More than a third of new cases, 3,073, were registered in Moscow, which on Friday reported the highest number of new patients since January.

India struggles to cope with dire virus crisis

India, still struggling to deal with its dire virus crisis, reported 326,098 new infections over the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 24.37 million, while daily deaths showed a slight fall, to 3,890.

Over the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths.

Its death toll stands at 266,207, health ministry data shows.

Australia carries out first repatriation flight from India after travel ban

A plane carrying more than 70 Australians fleeing virus-stricken India landed in the country's north, the first since a controversial ban on arrivals ended.

The plane touched down in Darwin morning after picking up vulnerable passengers from New Delhi, but 72 of its booked passengers were barred from flying after 48 tested positive for and others were deemed close contacts.

Initially planned to carry 150 travellers, just over half of those booked were cleared to board the plane, a Northern Territory Health spokeswoman said.