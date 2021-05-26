Wednesday, May 26:

Biden orders intelligence report on Covid origins

President Joe Biden has ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether the virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.

Agencies should "redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

According to Biden, agencies are currently split over the two possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past year, killing more than 3.5 million people — a figure experts say is undoubtedly an underestimate.

PAHO: Virus deaths in Americas may be higher than reported

Almost half of the more than 3.5 million deaths reported so far in the world have occurred in the Americas, but the real numbers may be higher, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has warned.

Last week, the World Health Organization said deaths were being significantly undercounted worldwide.

"According to new projections, many more people are dying from COVID complications or from the pandemic's indirect impacts, like disruptions to essential services, that have put their health at risk," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said.

France's daily average cases fall to lowest since September

France's average daily number of new cases has fallen to its lowest level since mid-September while the number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continued to decline, official data showed.

The daily figure, averaged out over seven days, fell below 10,000, down from a 2021 high of over 42,000 in mid-April.

New confirmed infections rose by 12,646 over the past 24 hours to a cumulative 5.62 million since the start of the pandemic, a slower pace of growth than a week ago, when they rose by 19,000.

UK records over 3,000 cases

Britain has reported nine new deaths within 28 days of a positive test on and a further 3,180 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 15 deaths and 2,493 cases reported a day earlier.

The data showed that 38.38 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine.

Italy reports over 3,900 new cases

Italy has reported 121 deaths against 166 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,937 from 3,224.

Italy has registered 125,622 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.2 million cases to date.

Turkey reports over 8,700 new cases

Turkey has registered a total of 8,738 cases, including 681 symptomatic patients, in the past 24 hours, reports the Health Ministry.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.2 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 46,787, with 166 more fatalities over the past day.

EU watchdog to rule on Pfizer for youths

The European Medicines Agency will announce on Friday whether it has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the regulator said.

If approved it will be the first vaccine to get the green light for young people in the 27-nation European Union. Pfizer is currently authorised for people aged 16 and older.

The EMA will give a briefing on Friday to "cover the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of EMA’s human medicine committee... to discuss the paediatric indication for Comirnaty", it said in an email on Wednesday.

Comirnaty is the brand name for the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German research firm BioNTech.

The US Food and Drug Administration has already authorised Pfizer for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Pakistan opens jabs to all adults to boost rates

Pakistan is offering jabs to its entire adult population in hopes of boosting vaccination rates, with only 5 percent of the population inoculated so far.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the registration of those ages 19 and above will begin from Thursday. So far, the vaccination was open to those 30 years and above.

South Korea mulls dropping masks for vaccinated

South Korean officials say they plan to allow people to drop their masks from July if they have received at least one dose of a vaccine, as they mull incentives to promote inoculation.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-choel said the plan is contingent on the government succeeding in its goal of administering first doses to 13 million people by the end of June. Officials say people will continue to be required to wear mask indoors or at outdoor gatherings where it’s difficult to maintain distance.

Other incentives include providing vaccine-takers with discounts at public parks and museums and allowing them to participate in larger private gatherings.

The country is currently clamping down on social gatherings of five or more people.

Secrecy over Covid-19 science was catastrophic mistake, says UK ex-adviser

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, described the secrecy surrounding decisions made by a grouping of top scientific advisers to the government as a "catastrophic mistake".

"I think there's absolutely no doubt at all that the process by which (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) SAGE (took decisions) was secret, and overall the whole thinking around the strategy was secret, was an absolutely catastrophic mistake because it meant there wasn't proper scrutiny," he told a parliamentary committee.

Thailand adjusts vaccine plan to tame deadliest outbreak

Thailand is modifying its coronavirus immunisation strategy to target worst-hit areas and sectors where clusters are most likely to emerge, officials said, as it deals with its most severe outbreak yet and a low vaccination rate.

The strategy prioritises the epicentre Bangkok and nearby provinces, tourism hotspots, construction camps and potential spreaders, like public transport workers, the government's taskforce said.

Thailand reported a daily record 41 deaths, bringing overall fatalities to 873, about 90 percent of which were during the current outbreak that started early in April.

The outbreak is also responsible for the bulk of its total 137,894 cases.

Thailand is due to start mass vaccinations next month and of its than 66 million people, only 2.5 million have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, mostly the Sinovac brand.

Maldives imposes strict curbs as cases spike

The Maldives will restrict movement to curb a surge in infections that is putting pressure on the island's healthcare facilities, officials said.

People will be allowed out for a few hours each day for essential supplies and a strict curfew will be in place from 4 pm to 8 am (0300 GMT) the next day, the Health Protection Agency said.

The restrictions come as the Indian Ocean island has seen a rise in cases and is struggling with a shortage of medical staff, many of whom come from India which is battling its own deadly wave of infections.

One case found during Olympic test event period – Tokyo 2020 chief

Tokyo 2020 president said that one positive case was found during Olympic test events late April, but there was no further outbreak.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a board meeting that one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event had tested positive for the coronavirus at an airport, and transferred into quarantine.

But Hashimoto reiterated that the organisers would ensure safety measures to hold the sporting event in July.

China administered total of 546.71M doses of vaccines as of May 25

China administered about 19.5 million vaccine doses on May 25, bringing the total number of doses administered to 546.71 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

Taiwan says China blocked deal with BioNTech for shots

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that the government has not been able to sign a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE because of China's "intervention".

While Taiwan has previously said it had been unable to sign a final contract with BioNTech, it had only implied that Chinese pressure was to blame.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and frequently puts pressure on countries and firms to curtail their dealings with the island.

Malaysia reports 7,478 new cases, record daily rise

Malaysia reported 7,478 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily rise in infections since the start of the pandemic.