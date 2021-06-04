The NFL will soon begin exploring interest from German cities in playing host to games in future years, according to reports on the NFL's website and television network.

The reports said the NFL has nothing firmly set, but potentially could stage regular-season contests in such venues as Berlin's Olympiastadion, Allianz Arena in Munich or Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Germany was targeted for fan growth by the NFL, with NBC saying 2.2 million people in the nation watched some of this year's Super Bowl.

Several Germans have become NFL players in recent seasons through an international program, including Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aaron Donkor and New England Patriots running back Jakob Johnson.