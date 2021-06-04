Paris police have arrested Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match at the French Open last year, a police and legal source said.

Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women's doubles rankings, was detained on Thursday night at the end of a match in this year's tournament, sources told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

Le Parisien newspaper, which first reported the arrest, said that she was arrested after she came out of her post-match massage. Her hotel room was also searched, it added.

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation.

"We have not received any documents (regarding the case), so it’s difficult to make an assessment of what has happened," Tarpischev was quoted as saying.

High betting activity raises suspicions

An investigation into possible sports corruption and organised fraud was opened last October over a first-round match in 2020 that saw Sizikova and her American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.

Suspicions were aroused because of abnormally high betting activity on the game registered in countries outside of France which was reported to law enforcement, a source close to the case told AFP at the time.

One game in particular – the fifth of the second set – was being analysed by investigators after it featured two unusual double-faults by Sizikova who lost her service to love.

On Thursday, Sizikova and her new partner Ekaterina Alexandrova were heavily defeated in under an hour 1-6, 1-6 by Australian pair Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the women's doubles.