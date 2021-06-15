Spain has opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden in Seville after their preparations were badly affected by Covid-19, while Patrik Schick scored one of the championship's great goals in the Czech Republic's 2-0 win over Scotland.

Elsewhere on day four of the tournament, Slovakia edged out 10-man Poland 2-1 in Saint Petersburg.

They lead the early Group E table ahead of Spain and Sweden, after the Scandinavians held on for a point at La Cartuja, with Alvaro Morata wasting the hosts' best opportunity.

"There are no doubts about a striker like Morata," Aymeric Laporte said of his teammate.

"We know what he can do, it didn't go in for him today it's true, but in the next game he can score three and shut everyone's mouth."

Jordi Alba captained Spain in the absence of Sergio Busquets, who is still self-isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Defender Diego Llorente was only allowed to rejoin the group on Saturday after giving a fourth consecutive negative test and was an unused substitute against the Swedes.

The squad was forced to train individually and their last friendly against Lithuania was passed over to the under-21s.

But Spain, bidding for a record fourth European Championship title, started strongly against Sweden, dominating possession.

Morata fired the clearest chance of the first half wide though, while Alexander Isak saw an effort deflected onto his own post at the other end by Marcos Llorente.

Juventus striker Morata dragged another effort off target early in the second half, while Sweden striker Marcus Berg miskicked wide of an open goal.

Spain laid siege to the visitors' net late on, but a series of blocks and an excellent s ave by Robin Olsen to deny Gerard Moreno preserved Sweden's point.

Scotland sunk by Schick

The Scots, absent from major tournament finals since the 1998 World Cup, were sunk by Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden Park.

The home side started the Group D contest brightly in Glasgow but fell behind shortly before half-time as Schick headed home Vladimir Coufal's cross.

There was even better to come from the 25-year-old Schick, as he struck a high, curling shot from just inside the Scotland half over the head of b ack-pedalling Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall and into the net.