The tournament began a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic and is still being called Euro 2020.

Turkey's Zeki Celik in action with Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola Pool, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, June 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Italy impressed in a 3-0 win over Turkey as the delayed Euro 2020 finally kicked off in Rome.

All the goals came on Friday in the second half in front of a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.

Merih Demiral's own goal put Italy in front before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne netted for Roberto Mancini's side in the Group A opener.

Source: AFP