An own goal by Mats Hummels was enough to give France a 1-0 victory over Germany in their opening Euro 2020 Group F match as the sluggish-looking hosts lost their opening fixture at the European Championship for the first time.

The world champions took the lead in the 20th minute on Tuesday when midfielder Paul Pogba's superb raking pass was fired back across the goal by Lucas Hernandez and defender Hummels shanked the ball into his own net as he tried to clear.

It was a deserved win for France, who also hit the crossbar while the Germans now have to up their game against holders Portugal on Saturday when France play Hungary.

Germany's record 50th Euro match got off to a tentative start before a couple of French chances fell to Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

The visitors' gradual pressure, deploying their speed down the wings, paid off when Pogba picked out Hernandez with an outstanding cross-field pass.

He charged through and cut the ball back with Hummels, who had been dropped more than two years ago and was recalled for the tournament, clipping it past his own goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

READ MORE: Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes twice as Portugal sink Hungary at Euro 2020

France unbeaten in last 17 competitive outings

The Germans, desperate to impress in front of a home crowd to make amends for their shock 2018 World Cup first-round exit, rarely broke through the French rearguard.