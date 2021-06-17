Thursday, June 17

Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for Covid-19

The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for Covid-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert announced.

The pills for Covid-19, which would be used to minimise symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials. The funding will speed those clinical trials and provide additional support to private sector research, development and manufacturing.

White House to finish allocating 80M jabs abroad

The White House will finish allocating 80 million US-made Covid-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days, with shipments going out as soon as the countries are ready to receive them, a top US official said.

The United States has already begun shipping doses, said White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, adding that some shots will go to Canada and some will go to Brazil in the coming weeks.

Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths, 1,325 new cases

Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths against 52 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,325 from 1,400.

Italy has registered 127,190 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Turkey reports 62 new virus deaths

Turkey has reported 5,904 Covid-19-related cases and 62 new deaths. Official data showed 4,143 people have recovered.

The country has so far seen 5,354,153 cases in total.

Ukraine says Estonia to provide 200,000 doses

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that Estonia would allocate 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million citizens.

To date, 1,594,083 people have had their first shot as of June 16 while around 2.23 million cases and 51,902 deaths have been registered.

Amusement parks reopen in Italy after months

Excited teens raced for the rides as Cinecitta World, Rome's largest amusement park, reopened after months closed due to the pandemic.

Visitors had to book their tickets online, stop to have their temperature's measured, use disinfecting gels before getting on rides, and keep a distance from others.

Moscow surge probably due to infectious variants: mayor

Moscow's mayor said the situation with Covid-19 was unexpectedly and rapidly deteriorating, and the city was probably facing new variants of the coronavirus that were more aggressive and infectious.

In televised comments, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said officials were rapidly increasing the number of hospital beds in the city to treat a possible influx of patients. He said there were currently enough beds available.

Nepal desperate for vaccine, minister says

Nepal’s health minister says the country has significantly reduced coronavirus infections after its worst outbreak but is in desperate need of vaccines.

Health Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang said in an interview with The Associated Press that “The main issue for us is vaccines, and unless we get vaccines we cannot say everyone is safe.”

Only about 8.5 percent of the population has received one shot and about 2.5 percent have been fully immunised.

Covid surges in US embassy in Kabul

The US embassy in Kabul ordered strict confinement of personnel over a surge in Covid cases at a mission already under pressure ahead of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A notice sent by embassy management said that 114 people at the sprawling and heavily guarded mission have contracted Covid-19 and one has died, with several others medically evacuated.

Madrid deaths jumped 41 percent in 2020 as pandemic hit

The number of deaths from all causes in the Madrid region, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, jumped 41 percent in 2020 over the previous year, official figures showed.

The region, which is home to around 6.7 million people, recorded a total of 66,683 deaths last year, up from 47,165 in 2019, Spain's national statistics agency INE said in a statement.

Deaths in all of Spain totalled 492,930 in 2020, an increase of 74,227 or 17.7 percent over 2019 and the biggest number of annual deaths since records began in 1941.

Slovak player, staff member test positive for Covid-19

Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and a staff member have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Friday's Group E game against Sweden at Euro 2020, coach Stefan Tarkovic said.

The 25-year-old Vavro, who spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Huesca from Lazio, sat out Slovakia's 2-1 win against Poland in their opening game on June 14.

France weighs mandatory vaccination for reticent health workers

Covid vaccinations could become compulsory for health workers if they do not drop their resistance to getting the jab, France's health minister warned.

The vaccination rate among health workers in care homes, however, is lagging behind that of the general adult population, 60 percent of which have now received at least one Covid jab, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

EU chief, on Covid recovery tour, backs Greek stimulus

Greece became the third EU country to secure the European Commission's approval for a recovery plan to be financed by the bloc's coronavirus rescue fund.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement on the third stop of a tour to highlight EU approval for packages presented by countries that have suffered severe economic fallout from the pandemic.

Austria's dance floors set to reopen

Austria said that partygoers will be allowed to hit the dance floor again in July as nightclubs reopen after a long Covid-induced pause, in line with a broader easing of measures.

Medical-grade masks also no longer need to be worn anywhere except for hospitals, with regular mouth-and-nose coverings once again allowed on public transport, in shops and other indoor places.

UK reports biggest daily rise in virus cases since February 19

Britain reported its biggest daily rise in new cases of Covid-19 in nearly four months, government figures showed, after 11,007 new infections were recorded, up from 9,055 the day before.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test rose to 19 from 9 reported on Wednesday.

Kuwait to allow fully vaccinated non-citizens in from August 1

Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from August 1 if they have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state, the civil aviation authority said.

A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on arrival.

Vietnam reports record 515 new virus cases

Vietnam's health ministry reported 515 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of new daily infections recorded since the virus was first detected in the country in January last year.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded 12,014 infections overall, with 61 fatalities, the health ministry said.

No decision yet on easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers, says UK PM's spokesman

No decision has been made yet on whether to ease travel restrictions for those people who have received two Covid-19 vaccine shots, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.