Monday, June 21

Erdogan says Turkey easing Covid-19 curbs further as of July

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will further relax restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus after the number of daily cases fell to around 5,000.

Following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan announced the lifting from July 1 of lockdowns that had been imposed on Sundays and curfews after 1900 GMT on weekdays.

Turkey started easing curbs in recent weeks, limiting the lockdown to Sunday and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests, after daily cases began to fall from a peak above 60,000 in April.

Indonesia sees 2 million Covid cases, nearly 300 new deaths

Indonesia passed the 2 million mark in coronavirus cases after a record in new infections, as authorities announced a tightening of restrictions to contain the spread in the world's fourth most populous country.

Indonesia has been grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases this month and reported 14,536 new infections, taking its total to 2,004,445, among the highest case numbers in Asia.

It also recorded 294 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956.

The tighter regulations will apply for two weeks in 29 "red zones" nationwide where infection rates are high, with religious activities at houses of worship suspended and restaurants, cafes and malls required to operate at 25% capacity, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said.

WHO setting up hub to make Covid-19 vaccines in SAfrica- Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) is setting up a technology transfer hub for producing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa, with Afrigen Biologics and Biovac to be involved, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

Poland cases drop significantly

Poland's virus figures have dropped very significantly, with 73 new cases reported and one death of a coronavirus patient with other coexisting health issues.

The daily numbers released by the Health Ministry are the lowest in 16 months.

The last time there was a two-digit daily infection number was in early March 2020. On June 14, there were 140 new cases reported.

However, the figures tend to be lower than the weekly average because of irregular reporting during the weekend.

Italy reports 21 coronavirus death, 495 new cases

Italy has reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths against 17 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 495 from 881.

Italy has registered 127,291 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Australia urges people to get AstraZeneca jab despite deaths

A top health official has urged Australians to get their second doses of AstraZeneca despite deaths from the vaccine exceeding the nation’s Covid-19 death toll this year.

Two women in Australia have died from rare blood clots caused by the vaccine. The only fatality this year was an 80-year-old traveler who died in April after being infected overseas and diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told state leaders that health authorities did not recommend people follow up their first AstraZeneca dose with a different vaccine.

Globally, the safety and effectiveness of switching vaccines between doses is still being tested.

Myanmar's virus cases hit highest since coup

Myanmar's junta-controlled health ministry reported 595 cases of Covid-19 as daily infections hit the highest since the army seized power in a coup that prompted many medical workers to abandon the health service and anti-coronavirus programme.

Reported infections have jumped this month, raising concerns of a much bigger wave. Many of the new infections have been reported from near the border with India.

UK records 10,633 new virus cases

The United Kingdom recorded 10,633 new virus cases, up from the 9,284 the day before, the government said in its daily statistical update.

A further five people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, compared with six on Sunday.

The official data also showed that 81.9 percent of all adults have had a first Covid–19 vaccine while 59.7 percent have had both doses.

Canada to lift some border restrictions on July 5

Canada will start cautiously lifting border restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens and other eligible people on July 5 but US and other foreign travellers will still be excluded, the government has said.

From 11:59 pm EDT on July 5 (0359 GMT on July 6), those who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will no longer have to spend time in quarantine. The relaxation of the measures applies to Canadians and permanent residents.

UAE's Abu Dhabi offers Covid vaccines to tourists

The UAE has quietly launched vaccine tourism, with the emirate of Abu Dhabi offering visitors free jabs after approving the inoculation of all those with visas issued by its authorities.

Abu Dhabi has not officially announced that it is vaccinating tourists, but authorities in the emirate said in a brief statement earlier this month that free Covid-19 vaccines were approved for everyone with an "entry visa".

The UAE is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and freewheeling Dubai.

Gilead's remdesivir reduces Covid-19 mortality risk- data

Gilead Sciences Inc said an analysis showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced mortality rates in hospitalised patients with Covid-19 and increased the likelihood of being discharged by day 28 after a five-day course of the treatment.

The drugmaker said it analysed data from 98,654 patients from three retrospective studies of the real-world treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Portugal speeds up vaccination as virus infections rise

As the Delta coronavirus variant continues to spread, Portuguese authorities are scrambling to bring a worrying spike in cases under control and said they would accelerate vaccinations and increase testing.

Just over 25 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the virus in Portugal, a country of 10 million that faced its toughest battle against the virus in January.

Most of those fully vaccinated are older or more vulnerable but a recent rise in cases around the populous Lisbon area led authorities to speed up the vaccination campaign, especially among younger people.

Moderna plans to expand vaccine production – WSJ

Moderna Inc is adding two new production lines at its Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in Massachusetts, in a bid to prepare for making more booster shots, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The additions will help Moderna increase overall production capacity by 50 percent at the plant, the report said citing company officials.

Hong Kong to shorten quarantine for most arrivals to 7 days

Hong Kong said it would shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated people arriving in the city to seven days from 14, provided travellers show sufficient antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

City government leader Carrie Lam told a media briefing the shorter period of quarantine would only be for people who had a second vaccination does at least 14 days before their arrival.