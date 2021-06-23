Hollywood is finally revving up the summer blockbuster engines for the first time since Covid-19 idled the movie business.

"F9," the ninth installment in the popular "Fast & Furious" saga, hits US and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night. The movie is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theatres this year.

Cinema operators hope "F9" will kick-start domestic ticket sales to help them recover from extended closures and restricted reopening with few new movies to s how.

Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures postponed the May 2020 release to give fans the chance to safely watch "F9" on a big screen in a crowd, director Justin Lin said.

"When we make these movies, it's about connection," Lin said in an interview. "It's about people going to the cinemas with their friends and family, to be able to hopefully cheer together and laugh together with strangers."

The "Fast" saga started as a story about illegal street racing and evolved into the tale of a close-knit team involved in heists and espionage. It is one of Hollywood's most successful franchises, collecting more than $5 billion worldwide since the first film in 2001.

In the latest chapter, Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are living a quiet life with a young son when they are asked to help thwart a dangerous plot. The movie offers the seat-rattling car chases the franchise is famous for, and ups the drama when a rocket propels a car into space.

Along the way, Dom must "come to terms with whatever acts of the past to have hope for the future," Lin said, a theme that may resonate with pandemic-weary audiences.

"I can relate to that," he said.

"It's something that we're all going through."

Box office receipts plummeted 81 percent

The film also brings back beloved character Han (Sung Kang), who was killed off in the third "Fast" movie, sparking a fan outcry. John Cena joins the cast as a villain, and rapper Cardi B makes a cameo appearance. Overseas ticket sales are nearing $300 million.

US and Canadian cinemas need a lift. Box office receipts plummeted 81 percent in 2020 from a year earlier to $2.1 billion. Sales so far for 2021 stand at about $881 million.