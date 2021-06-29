New Zealand researchers have created a weight-loss device that uses magnets to clamp a patient's jaw together, hailing it as a new tool against obesity despite critics likening it to an instrument of medieval torture.

The "world-first" innovation involves a dentist fitting magnets and locking bolts to the patient's upper and lower molars, allowing the jaws to open only two millimetres.

Lead researcher Paul Brunton, from the University of Otago's school of health sciences, said this restricted the user to a liquid diet without limiting breathing or speech.

"It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures," he said.

"The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device."

The researchers added they had "developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic".

DentalSlim

In a paper published in the British Dental journal this month, they said seven women each lost an average of 6.36 kilograms (1.0 stone) during a two-week trial with the device, called the DentalSlim Diet Control.

It found the patients experienced some initial discomfort but generally found the device "tolerable".