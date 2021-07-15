Singer Britney Spears has won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end a 13-year-long conservatorship and tearfully pleaded for the court to oust her father immediately from the role of controlling her business affairs.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has been a major figure in the conservatorship since he set it up in 2008 when his daughter had a mental health breakdown. He is currently the sole person in charge of her $60 million estate.

"You're allowing my dad to ruin my life," Spears told the Los Angeles judge by phone on Wednesday.

"I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added.

TRT World spoke to journalist Caroline Feraday for more on the development.

'Extremely scared'

Speaking for about 10 minutes, Spears, 39, said she had always been "extremely scared of my dad."

She said she was fed up with multiple psychological evaluations in the last 13 years and wanted the conservatorship brought to an end without another one.