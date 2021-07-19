Britney Spears, in a furious Instagram post has said she has "quit" doing live performances and slammed her father's control over her affairs.

For weeks the pop superstar has been pleading with a judge in Los Angeles to free her from the years-long conservatorship largely governed by her father, Jamie, ramping up worldwide interest in her case.

Late Saturday she took to Instagram in a new, public demonstration of her anger.

"I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she wrote.

Instead, she said, she will share her own dance videos "from my living room" instead of from a stage in Las Vegas.

"I quit !!!!" she wrote.

Spears, who rocketed to fame in her teens, suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown – when the shaven-headed star attacked a paparazzo's car at a gas station.

The following year, a California court placed her under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father.

Spears swiftly returned to performing after that, released three albums, appeared on various television shows and even took up the Las Vegas residency she referenced in the Instagram post.

But in January 2019, she abruptly announced she was suspending her performances until further notice.

And then last month, the singer made an impassioned plea for her situation to change, alleging that she had been prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed, despite wanting more children, and forcefully put on medication that made her feel "drunk."

READ MORE:Finally a win for Britney Spears in the conservatorship battle