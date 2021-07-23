Friday, July 23:

EU approves Moderna Covid jabs for those aged 12 to 17

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Moderna’s vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorised for people under 18.

In a decision, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine, already given the OK for adults across Europe, produced a comparable antibody response.

Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children as young as 12 in North America and Europe.

The US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to the same age group.

South Africa's vaccination drive regains pace after unrest

South Africa's vaccination campaign is regaining momentum after being disrupted earlier this month by a week of riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, the country's acting health minister said.

At least 120 pharmacies, including 71 that were vaccination sites, were damaged and closed during the unrest in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said.

South Africa is battling a resurgence of infections.

The country reported 14,858 new infections and 433 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccination rates dropped as a result of the unrest, but have picked up pace.

South Africa gave shots to more than 220,000 people per day this week and aims to increase the number to 300,000 jabs each weekday next week.

Germany toughens rules for travel from Spain, Netherlands

Germany is listing Spain and the Netherlands as “high-incidence areas,” meaning that most people arriving from those countries who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to go into quarantine from next week.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said that the change will take effect on Tuesday.

Tanzania says to start vaccine rollout soon

Tanzania's government said it is gearing up to rollout vaccinations soon, in a shift from the policies of the country's former Covid-sceptic leader.

Tanzania's late leader John Magufuli had downplayed the risks of the virus and shunned masks in favour of the healing power of prayer, even as neighbouring countries shut their borders and imposed curfews and lockdowns.

But since Magufuli's death in March, his successor Samia Suluhu Hassan has taken a different approach, creating an expert taskforce to advise her government about how to best proceed with managing the pandemic.

Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima said that the number of cases had increased to 858 since the start of the third wave, with 176 recorded on Thursday alone.

She also said that 29 people have died, but did not give a timeframe.

Turkey has administered over 65M vaccine shots

Turkey has administered more than 65 million doses of vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released.

According to the Health Ministry, over 39.27 million people have received their first dose, while more than 22 million are fully vaccinated.

To date, over 63.26 percent of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

The ministry also confirmed 11,094 new infections and 60 virus deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,215 more patients recovered.

Over 3.79B vaccine shots administered worldwide

The count of vaccine shots administered across the world topped 3.79 billion, according to Oxford University's website ourworldindata.org.

China, where the outbreak first emerged in late 2019, ranks first globally, with more than 1.51 billion vaccine jabs delivered within the country, according to the available data, followed by India with nearly 423.4 million jabs.

The US has delivered over 339.7 million shots, followed by Brazil with over 130 million.

The vaccination campaigns in Germany (88.4 million), the UK (83.2 million) and Japan (73.9 million) also continue apace.

UK reports 36,389 more cases

UK reported 36,389 more cases and 64 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

US orders 200M more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

The United States will purchase 200 million more vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and has an option to buy additional doses to address virus variants, the companies announced.

The additional 200 million doses are expected to be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022, bringing the total supplied by the companies to the US government to 500 million.

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under virus cloud

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

A video showing athletes training at home during the pandemic started the show, with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown.

The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has tested positive, the Spanish club announced without providing further details.

"Real Madrid announce that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19," the club said in a one-line statement.

Delta variant spreading fast in Germany, says disease control agency

The highly contagious Delta variant now makes up an estimated 84 percent of new cases in Germany, the country’s disease control agency reported.

The Delta made up less than 2 percent of new infections in early May, but it has spread rapidly across the country, outcompeting other versions of the coronavirus in a short time, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Malaysia reports record 15,573 new cases

Malaysia reported 15,573 new cases, the highest daily jump since the pandemic began.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the fresh cases raised the nationwide count to 980,491.

Virus on the rise in Sweden as Delta outbreaks dominate

Cases have increased in Sweden's main cities with the more contagious Delta having emerged as the dominant variant in the country, health authorities said, though it added infection levels nationally remained low.

"The number of cases nationally of Covid-19 continues to be at a low level, but an increase is seen in all metropolitan regions," the authority said in a statement, adding that 75 percent of Sweden's adult population had now received at least one dose of vaccine.

Spacing Pfizer shots boosts antibody levels in long-term study

A longer gap between doses of Pfizer's vaccine leads to higher overall antibody levels than a shorter gap, a British study found, but antibody levels are not sustained for long after the first dose.

The authors emphasised that either dosing schedule produced a strong antibody and T-cell response in the study of 503 healthcare workers.

"For the longer dosing interval ... neutralising antibody levels against the Delta variant were poorly induced after a single dose, and not maintained during the interval before the second dose," the authors of the study, which is being led by the University of Oxford, said.

Vietnam sees record 7,307 new infections

Vietnam's daily infections hit a record of 7,307 cases as the country battles its worst outbreak so far, the country's health ministry said.

Vietnam has reported 81,678 cases in total, most of which were detected during the latest outbreak, which began in late April.

Croatia tightens controls on Adriatic coast to safeguard tourist season

Croatia has decided to tighten controls against the spread of the virus along its Adriatic coast in an effort to safeguard its economically vital summer tourist season, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said.

"Any public gathering of more than 50 people will be forbidden from next week," Davor Bozinovic, who is also head of the national civil protection directorate, told a news conference in the capital Zagreb.

Australia tightens Sydney lockdown in 'national emergency'

Australia's New South Wales state on reported its biggest daily rise in new cases this year, prompting a tighter lockdown in Sydney in what state officials called a "national emergency" that has already derailed a broad economic rebound.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian also raised the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country's biggest city would be extended beyond the current end-date of July 30.

"There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage," Berejiklian said as she announced 136 new cases in New South Wales.

NZ suspends travel bubble with Australia

Following Australia declaring an emergency due to an outbreak in Sydney, the New Zealand's government has suspended all quarantine-free travel from Australia for eight weeks due to the emergency in NSW.

New Zealand had already closed the "travel bubble" with three states – New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia - but has now extended the closure to the entire nation.

South Korea extends distancing rules

South Korea says it’ll extend the toughest distancing rules imposed on the greater Seoul area for another two weeks, as it’s battling its worst coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea reported 1,630 new virus cases, marking a 17th straight day its daily caseload is above 1,000. About 70 percent of the recent cases have been detected in the Seoul area, where about half of South Korea’s 52 million people reside.

Japan PM asks Pfizer to ensure supplies